Toninelli rapped for buying diesel, not electric car

Rome, March 18 - Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli has been rapped for preaching the use of electric cars and buying a diesel one himself. "You can't beat Toninelli: he says he wants to incentivise electric cars and says he has just bought a diesel car. He's still the number one, absolute #genius", tweeted Democratic Party MP Alessia Morani, referring to an Italian TV news report in which the minister says he has bought a second-hand diesel Jeep Compass for his family. "Now they're talking about me buying a car, it's beyond madness," Toninelli reacted. "Well yes, in October I committed the 'crime' of buying a diesel used car," he added, saying its emissions were well below the levels penalised in a recent government measure.