Toninelli rapped for buying diesel, not electric car

Lunedì 18 Marzo 2019 | 18:47

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
NGO rescues migrant boat with 50 aboard

NGO rescues migrant boat with 50 aboard

 
Vercelli
Moroccan tries to run over 'Western' daughter

Moroccan tries to run over 'Western' daughter

 
Beirut
ISIS kills Italian fighter Orsetti in Syria

ISIS kills Italian fighter Orsetti in Syria

 
Florence
Soccer: Now games that count says Mancini

Soccer: Now games that count says Mancini

 
Moscow
US, Russia to meet on Venezuela in Rome Tue

US, Russia to meet on Venezuela in Rome Tue

 
Brussels
Sophia will end unless positive news - Mogherini

Sophia will end unless positive news - Mogherini

 
Rome
6 mn obese in Italy - conference

6 mn obese in Italy - conference

 
Rome
6 mn obese in Italy - conference

6 mn obese in Italy - conference

 
Beirut
ISIS says it has killed an Italian fighter

ISIS says it has killed an Italian fighter

 
Beirut
ISIS says it has killed an Italian fighter

ISIS says it has killed an Italian fighter

 
Livorno
Michelin starred chef Zazzeri commits suicide

Michelin starred chef Zazzeri commits suicide

 

Il Biancorosso

LA PARTITA
Bari, l'attesa è finalmente finitaparte il rush finale del campionato

Bari, l'attesa è finalmente finita
parte il rush finale del campionato

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

HomeUdienza preliminare
Tangenti ex provincia Bari, l'ente non si costituisce parte civile

Tangenti ex provincia Bari, l'ente non si costituisce parte civile

 
TarantoA taranto
Tangenti sulla discarica, Tamburrano fa scena muta davanti al gip

Tangenti sulla discarica, Tamburrano fa scena muta davanti al gip

 
PhotoNewsLe dichiarazioni
Renzo Arbore: «Il Medimex corona il mio sogno, porta il jazz a Foggia»

Renzo Arbore: «Il Medimex corona il mio sogno, porta il jazz a Foggia»

 
MateraL'operazione della polizia
Sequestrati a Policoro 70 kg di bianchetto: una denuncia

Sequestrati a Policoro 70 kg di bianchetto: una denuncia

 
PotenzaI controlli
Evadevano il fisco per 120mila euro: scoperti in 2 a Maratea

Evadevano il fisco per 120mila euro: scoperti in 2 a Maratea

 
BatL'inchiesta di Lecce
Trani, magistrati arrestati, imprenditore denuncia: «Pagai per la libertà»

Trani, magistrati arrestati, imprenditore denuncia: «Pagai per la libertà»

 
BrindisiIn pieno centro
S.Pietro V.co, pitbull azzanna cavalla e cavaliere, feriti

S.Pietro V.co, pitbull azzanna cavalla e cavaliere, feriti

 
LecceBattuto Messuti
Primarie Centrodestra a Lecce, vince Saverio Congedo, coordinatore pugliese FdI

Primarie Centrodestra a Lecce, vince Saverio Congedo, di Fratelli d'Italia

 
Comincia su un treno la morte del Sud

Comincia su un treno la morte del Sud

Trani, magistrati arrestati, imprenditore denuncia: «Pagai per la libertà»

Trani, magistrati arrestati, imprenditore denuncia: «Pagai per la libertà»

Melfi, Salvini a contestatori: «Siete 10 sfigati, partigiani si rivolterebbero nella tomba»

Melfi, Salvini a contestatori: «Siete 10 sfigati, partigiani si rivolterebbero nella tomba»

Taranto, bimba di 5 anni muore di tumore, genitori tarantini: «È strage»

Taranto, bimba di 5 anni muore di tumore, genitori tarantini: «È strage»

Berlusconi in Basilicata: «Impossibile che qui non ci sia aeroporto»

Berlusconi in Basilicata: «Impossibile che non ci sia aeroporto». «Hai fiducia in Governo? Sei un cogl***e»

Taranto, bimba di 5 anni muore di tumore, genitori tarantini: «È strage»

Taranto, bimba di 5 anni muore di tumore, genitori tarantini: «È strage»

Trani, magistrati arrestati, imprenditore denuncia: «Pagai per la libertà»

Trani, magistrati arrestati, imprenditore denuncia: «Pagai per la libertà»

In bici fino al Giappone, l'impresa di una 35enne barlettana

In bici fino al Giappone, l'impresa di una 35enne barlettana

Furbetti dell'assegno di disoccupazione nei campi in Basilicata: denunciati

Furbetti dell'assegno di disoccupazione nei campi in Basilicata: denunciati

Via della Seta, la Cina «sfiora» la Puglia: un'occasione per la Regione

Via della Seta, la Cina «sfiora» la Puglia: un'occasione per la Regione

Rome

Toninelli rapped for buying diesel, not electric car

'Beyond madness, not polluting' says minister

Toninelli rapped for buying diesel, not electric car

Rome, March 18 - Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli has been rapped for preaching the use of electric cars and buying a diesel one himself. "You can't beat Toninelli: he says he wants to incentivise electric cars and says he has just bought a diesel car. He's still the number one, absolute #genius", tweeted Democratic Party MP Alessia Morani, referring to an Italian TV news report in which the minister says he has bought a second-hand diesel Jeep Compass for his family. "Now they're talking about me buying a car, it's beyond madness," Toninelli reacted. "Well yes, in October I committed the 'crime' of buying a diesel used car," he added, saying its emissions were well below the levels penalised in a recent government measure.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati