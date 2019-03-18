ISIS says it has killed Italian fighter (2)

Beirut, March 18 - ISIS has published photos showing that it has killed an Italian in a battle at Baghuz, eastern Syria, according to the SITE website that monitors jihad-related activity on the Internet. Italian security forces confirmed the report and said the dead man was Lorenzo Orsetti, a 32-year-old Florence native who was fighting with the Kurdish YPG militia, who are linked to the Turkish PKK. Orsetti is said to have been killed in a fire fight that ensued after an ambush by the jihadis.