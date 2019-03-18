'Ndrangheta-Cosa Nostra pact to run Piedmont rackets

Turin, March 18 - The Calabrian 'Ndrangheta mafia and Sicily's Cosa Nostra sealed a "pact" to run rackets in and around Turin and Cuneo in Piedmont, police said Monday. 'Ndranghetisti beloning to the Bonavota 'drina and Cosa Nostra men active in Carmagnola and around Cuneo divvied up drug trafficking, extortions and videoslot machines in those areas via a "non-belligerent management" of the rackets, police said. Several people have been arrested.