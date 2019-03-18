We'll give Saudis La Scala money back - Sala

Milan, March 18 - La Scala will give back to Saudi investors over three million euros a group of Saudi investors paid on condition of getting a member on the board of the iconic Milanese opera house, Milan Mayor and La Scala President Giuseppe Sala said Monday. The Saudi's two money orders, of three million euros and 100,000 euros, will be returned to them, Sala said. "We'll go back to scratch today. We'll give the Saudis their money back. We'll see if there are other opportunities for collaboration", he said. "The decision was taken unanimously," he said.