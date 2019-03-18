Meeting on radicalization in May, Conte announces

NGO rescues migrant boat with 50 aboard
Rome, March 18 - Premier Giuseppe Conte announced Monday that Rome will host a major conference in May on combatting the threat of radicalization. He said it would be an "international conference of the intelligence (agencies) that are most active in working on this phenomenon". "It will make it possible to assist the exchange and examination of operative methods and best practices," he said.
