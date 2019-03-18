Man shot dead in car in Palermo

Zingaretti says will meet Speranza
18 Marzo 2019
Palermo, March 18 - Police in Palermo on Monday are investigating the murder of a 34-year-old man who was shot in the head in his car on Sunday night. The body of Francesco Manzella, who had a criminal record for property crimes, theft and robbery, was found inside his Volkswagen Polo on the Palermo-Sciacca state road after local residents heard gun shots and alerted authorities.
