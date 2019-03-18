Corruption impoverishes everyone - pope

Vatican City, March 18 - Pope Francis blasted the "plague" of corruption during an audience with officials from Italy's Audit Court on Monday. The pontiff says graft causes "major damage on both the ethical and economic levels". "With the illusion of fast, easy earnings, in reality it impoverishes everyone as it subtracts confidence, transparency and reliability from the whole system," he said. "Corruption takes away dignity from the individual and it smashes all good ideals". Francis said that public servants must always "feel the responsibility to work with transparency and honesty".