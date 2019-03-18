Woman plunges from flat with nephew,murder-suicide suspected

Zingaretti says will meet Speranza
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Modena
18 Marzo 2019
Modena, March 18 - Police on Monday said they suspected suicide-homicide in relation to the death Sunday of a 47-year-old woman and her five-year-old nephew, after the woman allegedly jumped from her apartment's 10th-floor balcony while holding her brother's son. Both died instantly upon impact and police found no suicide note or other explanation.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su