Flat tax promise can't be kept - Lezzi

Rome
NGO rescues migrant boat with 50 aboard

Vercelli
Moroccan tries to run over 'Western' daughter

Beirut
ISIS kills Italian fighter Orsetti in Syria

Florence
Soccer: Now games that count says Mancini

Moscow
US, Russia to meet on Venezuela in Rome Tue

Brussels
Sophia will end unless positive news - Mogherini

Rome
6 mn obese in Italy - conference

Rome
Beirut
ISIS says it has killed an Italian fighter

Beirut
Livorno
Michelin starred chef Zazzeri commits suicide

Bari, l'attesa è finalmente finitaparte il rush finale del campionato

Tangenti ex provincia Bari, l'ente non si costituisce parte civile

TarantoA taranto
Tangenti sulla discarica, Tamburrano fa scena muta davanti al gip

PhotoNewsLe dichiarazioni
Renzo Arbore: «Il Medimex corona il mio sogno, porta il jazz a Foggia»

MateraL'operazione della polizia
Sequestrati a Policoro 70 kg di bianchetto: una denuncia

PotenzaI controlli
Evadevano il fisco per 120mila euro: scoperti in 2 a Maratea

BatL'inchiesta di Lecce
Trani, magistrati arrestati, imprenditore denuncia: «Pagai per la libertà»

BrindisiIn pieno centro
S.Pietro V.co, pitbull azzanna cavalla e cavaliere, feriti

LecceBattuto Messuti
Primarie Centrodestra a Lecce, vince Saverio Congedo, coordinatore pugliese FdI

Comincia su un treno la morte del Sud

Trani, magistrati arrestati, imprenditore denuncia: «Pagai per la libertà»

Melfi, Salvini a contestatori: «Siete 10 sfigati, partigiani si rivolterebbero nella tomba»

Taranto, bimba di 5 anni muore di tumore, genitori tarantini: «È strage»

Berlusconi in Basilicata: «Impossibile che qui non ci sia aeroporto»

Taranto, bimba di 5 anni muore di tumore, genitori tarantini: «È strage»

Trani, magistrati arrestati, imprenditore denuncia: «Pagai per la libertà»

In bici fino al Giappone, l'impresa di una 35enne barlettana

Furbetti dell'assegno di disoccupazione nei campi in Basilicata: denunciati

Via della Seta, la Cina «sfiora» la Puglia: un'occasione per la Regione

Rome

Flat tax promise can't be kept - Lezzi

Minister for south says 60 bn euros for reform is too much

Rome, March 18 - Minister for the South Barbara Lezzi said Monday that she thinks it could be too expensive to press ahead with plans to introduce a two-tier flat tax on income. "The flat tax costs 60 billion euros and our country cannot afford it," Lezzi, a M5S member, told Radio 24. "So it is a promise that cannot be kept". Deputy Premier, Interior Minister and League leader Matteo Salvini on Monday dismissed reports that the 'flat tax' could cost up to 60 billion euros, saying 12 to 15 billion euros should suffice. Another senior M5S member, Economy Ministry Undersecretary Laura Castelli, said even that would be too much. "I don't think one should keeping shooting for unreachable things," Castelli told reporters. "Even if it were 15 billion, today the (cost of the) reform of (income tax) IRPEF is unsustainable, so it is necessary to reorganize the existing system".

