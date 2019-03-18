Flat tax promise can't be kept - Lezzi

Rome, March 18 - Minister for the South Barbara Lezzi said Monday that she thinks it could be too expensive to press ahead with plans to introduce a two-tier flat tax on income. "The flat tax costs 60 billion euros and our country cannot afford it," Lezzi, a M5S member, told Radio 24. "So it is a promise that cannot be kept". Deputy Premier, Interior Minister and League leader Matteo Salvini on Monday dismissed reports that the 'flat tax' could cost up to 60 billion euros, saying 12 to 15 billion euros should suffice. Another senior M5S member, Economy Ministry Undersecretary Laura Castelli, said even that would be too much. "I don't think one should keeping shooting for unreachable things," Castelli told reporters. "Even if it were 15 billion, today the (cost of the) reform of (income tax) IRPEF is unsustainable, so it is necessary to reorganize the existing system".