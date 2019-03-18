F1: Ferrari unruffled by disappointing start

Rome, March 18 - Team Principal Mattia Binotto said he was not alarmed about Ferrari's disappointing showing at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on Sunday. Sebastian Vettel finished fourth while Charles Leclerc came fifth in his first race with the Formula One glamour team. "This car has much more potential and we weren't able to exploit it here," Binotto told Sky. "Right from Friday, we didn't feel comfortable at this track. "Even though we did a lot of work on set-up, we didn't find the right balance and even our qualifying performance demonstrated that we were struggling to adapt to the Albert Park track... "We leave Australia with a lot of data to analyse and we will use that to work out how to get back to our actual level of competitiveness for the race in Bahrain in two weeks time".