China's Xi coming to Italy Thursday

Beijing, March 18 - Chinese President Xi Jinping will arrive in Italy on Thursday as part of a State visit that will also take in Monaco and France between March 21 and 26, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang announced on Monday, according to Xinhua. During the visit the Italian government is expected to sign a memorandum of understanding for Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative, a huge infrastructure plan to create a sort of modern Silk Road connecting China to Europe and Africa. Xi is expected to meet President Sergio Mattarella on Friday and Premier Giuseppe Conte on Saturday. The Chinese president is also expected to pay a 'private' visit to Palermo on Saturday.