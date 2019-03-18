Soccer: Inter climb to third with Milan derby win

Rome, March 18 - Inter beat AC Milan 3-2 in a thrilling derby on Sunday to leapfrog their city rivals and climb to third place in the Serie A standings. The victory was a much-needed boost for Inter coach Luciano Spalletti, who came under fire after his side crashed out of the Europa League with a 1-0 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday. Matias Vecino and Stefan de Vrij put Inter 2-0 up before Tiemoue Bakayoko pulled one back for Milan. Lautaro Martinez converted a penalty to restore Inter's two-goal cushion but Mateo Musacchio scored for Milan to make for an exciting finale. Juventus, meanwhile, suffered their first defeat of the season when they went down 2-0 at Genoa. The loss is unlikely to affect the Turin giants's drive for an eighth consecutive Serie A title as they are still 15 points ahead of second-placed Napoli, who beat Udinese 4-2. Fifth-placed AS Roma's hopes of finishing in the top four to qualify for next season's Champions League suffered a setback as they lost 2-1 at relegation-threatened SPAL on Saturday.