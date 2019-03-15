Fedriga affirms pro-vax after attacks by Burioni supporters

Trieste, March 15 - Friuli Governor Massimiliano Fedriga said Friday that he supports vaccinations, after having read comments and personal attacks on Twitter celebrating the fact that he is currently hospitalised with chicken pox. On Friday, virologist Roberto Burioni published a post on his website Medical Facts citing Fedriga's case as a reason for adults to get a chicken pox vaccination. "This cult of crazies who follow Burioni haven't even read my interviews where I say I'm in favour of vaccinations and to reach results an alliance with families is needed, not imposition," Fedriga wrote on Facebook.