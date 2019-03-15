Salvini says Islamic extremism only kind worth attention

Naples, March 15 - Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said on Friday that "the only extremism that merits attention is the Islamic kind", in response to a question about whether the domestic terrorist attack in New Zealand that took place Friday is something to be concerned about in Italy as well. The department of public safety said Friday there was a risk of copycat incidents or reprisals after the Christchurch attack that killed at least 49 people. The shooter put the names of a number of extremists on his gunds including Italian neo-fascist Luca Traini who shot six North African migrants.