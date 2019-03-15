Moavero meets US envoy Eisenberg

Woman gets 4 yrs for stabbing father
Rome
15 Marzo 2019
Rome, March 15 - Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi on Friday met US ambassador Lewis Eisenberg at the Italian foreign ministry. The meeting had been scheduled for some time, sources said. It was scheduled to pave the way for the NATO ministerial meeting in Washington on April 3-4.
