NZ copycat risk in Italy - police

Rome, March 15 - There is a risk that the terror attack in New Zealand that killed at least 49 people may spur acts of "emulation" or "reprisal", the department of public safety said in a circular sent to all police stations and prefectures Friday. It said the utmost attention should be paid and the maximum information gathered. Attention should be paid particularly at places of worship. All possible probes should be opened to gather information on possible planning of crimes, it said.