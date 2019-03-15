F35 dossier in Conte's hands - defence sources

Woman gets 4 yrs for stabbing father
15 Marzo 2019
Rome, March 15 - A dossier on buying F35 jets is in the hands of Premier Giuseppe Conte "and will be handled with the utmost responsibility", defence sources told ANSA Friday. They were responding to Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini who said earlier that Italy could not drop longstanding alliances. "We prefer not to comment but we ask for respect for roles and less confusion," the sources said.
