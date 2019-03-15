Top court PG slams 'moralistic' sentences

Rome, march 15 - The prosecutor-general at the supreme Court of Cassation on Friday slammed two recent controversial sentences halving murder terms because of "a passionate storm" and "disappointment" on the part of the culprits. "You must deal with facts and not give moral or aesthetic judgments in sentences," said Riccardo Fuzio on the two recent cases of femicide which have spurred probes. A man got only 16 years for stabbing his wife to death because a judge recognised the extenuating circumstance that he was "disappointed" after she failed to keep a promise to leave her lover in Genoa, judicial sources said Wednesday. Prosecutors had asked for a 30-year term for the man, who stabbed Jenny Angela Coello Reyes several times in the chest. The sentence's explanation said the man stabbed her "because he was motivated by a mixture of anger and desperation, profound disappointment and resentment", according to Il Secolo XIX newspaper. The victim's lawyer, Giuseppe Maria Gallo, said "honour killings have been resurrected with this sentence explanation". He appealed against the sentence. In the other case, earlier this month, Bologna prosecutors said they will appeal against a ruling by an appeal court to almost halve the sentence of man for the homicide of his partner on the grounds that he was in the grip a "passionate storm" when he killed the woman. The appeal court reduced the jail term of Michele Castaldo, who confessed to killing Olga Matei, a woman with whom he had been in a relationship for about one month, from 30 to 16 years, provoking widespread condemnation. The president of Bologna's appeal court said that "jealousy was not considered the reason for the mitigation", arguing that that killer's "unhappy life experiences", his "fear of abandonment" and the fact he needed psychiatric treatment had been taken into consideration. No emotional reaction can justify femicide, Premier Giuseppe Conte said Thursday commenting on the two sentences. "We must make clear, strongly, that NO EMOTIONAL REACTION, NO FEELING, HOWEVER INTENSE, can justify or lessen the gravity of a femicide," Conte said on Facebook. He said he felt "duty-bound" to join the public debate about the controversial sentences.