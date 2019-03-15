Domenica 17 Marzo 2019 | 19:11

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Florence
Woman gets 4 yrs for stabbing father

Woman gets 4 yrs for stabbing father

 
Trieste
Fedriga affirms pro-vax after attacks by Burioni supporters

Fedriga affirms pro-vax after attacks by Burioni supporters

 
Naples
Salvini says Islamic extremism only kind worth attention

Salvini says Islamic extremism only kind worth attention

 
Rome
NZ copycat risk in Italy - police

NZ copycat risk in Italy - police

 
Rome
Moavero meets US envoy Eisenberg

Moavero meets US envoy Eisenberg

 
Rome
Italy to sign Silk Road memorandum says Conte

Italy to sign Silk Road memorandum says Conte

 
Rome
F35 dossier in Conte's hands - defence sources

F35 dossier in Conte's hands - defence sources

 
Rome
Ukrainian MPs call for Toto Cutugno ban

Ukrainian MPs call for Toto Cutugno ban

 
Rome
Top court PG slams 'moralistic' sentences

Top court PG slams 'moralistic' sentences

 
Rome
Soccer:Quagliarella returns, Zanioli in for qualifiers

Soccer:Quagliarella returns, Zanioli in for qualifiers

 
Naples
Italy can't fall behind Salvini says on F35s

Italy can't fall behind Salvini says on F35s

 

Il Biancorosso

LA PARTITA
Bari, l'attesa è finalmente finitaparte il rush finale del campionato

Bari, l'attesa è finalmente finita
parte il rush finale del campionato

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceSuonando il clacson
Lecce: mette in fuga 2 uomini che stavano pestando un terzo, eroica docente universitaria

Lecce: mette in fuga 2 uomini che stavano pestando un terzo, eroica docente universitaria

 
FoggiaNel Foggiano
Lucera, giornalista minacciato su Facebook, solidarietà OdG e Assostampa

Lucera, giornalista minacciato su Facebook, solidarietà OdG e Assostampa

 
BrindisiAl rione Bozzano
Brindisi, disoccupata 20enne salvata mentre tenta lanciarsi dal ponte

Brindisi, disoccupata 20enne salvata mentre tenta lanciarsi dal ponte

 
BariLa polemica
Gioia, segretario Lega: controllare case "certe razze". Poi si corregge: un errore

Gioia, segretario Lega: controllare case "certe razze". Poi si corregge: un errore

 
GdM MultimediaIl comizio
Melfi, Salvini a contestatori: «Siete 10 sfigati, partigiani si rivolterebbero nella tomba»

Melfi, Salvini a contestatori: «Siete 10 sfigati, partigiani si rivolterebbero nella tomba»

 
BatIl caso
Trani, i 65 anni della Lampara festeggiati dai vandali: il locale resta chiuso

Trani, i 65 anni della Lampara festeggiati dai vandali: il locale resta chiuso

 
MateraA rotondella
Rubava bancomat ad anziana, prelevava e lo rimetteva a posto: 32enne arrestato nel Materano

Rubava bancomat ad anziana, prelevava e lo rimetteva a posto: 32enne arrestato nel Materano

 
TarantoPresi dalla Polizia
Taranto, rubavano nei market e rivendevano sulle bancarelle: due arresti

Taranto, rubavano nei market e rivendevano sulle bancarelle: due arresti

 
Comincia su un treno la morte del Sud

Comincia su un treno la morte del Sud

Potenza, sfondano una gioielleria a colpi di martello: ladri in fuga

Potenza, sfondano una gioielleria a colpi di martello: ladri in fuga

Berlusconi in Basilicata: «Impossibile che qui non ci sia aeroporto»

Berlusconi in Basilicata: «Impossibile che non ci sia aeroporto». «Hai fiducia in Governo? Sei un cogl***e»

Caso Bellomo, parla ex corsista: «Erano tutte infatuate di lui»

Caso Bellomo, parla ex corsista: «Erano tutte infatuate di lui»

Melfi, Salvini a contestatori: «Siete 10 sfigati, partigiani si rivolterebbero nella tomba»

Melfi, Salvini a contestatori: «Siete 10 sfigati, partigiani si rivolterebbero nella tomba»

Melfi, Salvini a contestatori: «Siete 10 sfigati, partigiani si rivolterebbero nella tomba»

Melfi, Salvini a contestatori: «Siete 10 sfigati, partigiani si rivolterebbero nella tomba»

Morto Mario Marenco, re della comicità con Arbore, era nato a Foggia

Morto Mario Marenco, re della comicità con Arbore, era nato a Foggia

Salvini: «Nel Potentino le vittime hanno ancora paura dell'usura»

Salvini: «Nel Potentino le vittime hanno ancora paura dell'usura»

Brindisi, disoccupata 20enne salvata mentre tenta lanciarsi dal ponte

Brindisi, disoccupata 20enne salvata mentre tenta lanciarsi dal ponte

Bari, ricomprata la bici rubata a Omaro, il rider della Guinea

Bari, ricomprata la bici rubata a Omaro, il rider della Guinea

Rome

Top court PG slams 'moralistic' sentences

After 'passionate storm' and 'disappointment' judged extenuating

Top court PG slams 'moralistic' sentences

Rome, march 15 - The prosecutor-general at the supreme Court of Cassation on Friday slammed two recent controversial sentences halving murder terms because of "a passionate storm" and "disappointment" on the part of the culprits. "You must deal with facts and not give moral or aesthetic judgments in sentences," said Riccardo Fuzio on the two recent cases of femicide which have spurred probes. A man got only 16 years for stabbing his wife to death because a judge recognised the extenuating circumstance that he was "disappointed" after she failed to keep a promise to leave her lover in Genoa, judicial sources said Wednesday. Prosecutors had asked for a 30-year term for the man, who stabbed Jenny Angela Coello Reyes several times in the chest. The sentence's explanation said the man stabbed her "because he was motivated by a mixture of anger and desperation, profound disappointment and resentment", according to Il Secolo XIX newspaper. The victim's lawyer, Giuseppe Maria Gallo, said "honour killings have been resurrected with this sentence explanation". He appealed against the sentence. In the other case, earlier this month, Bologna prosecutors said they will appeal against a ruling by an appeal court to almost halve the sentence of man for the homicide of his partner on the grounds that he was in the grip a "passionate storm" when he killed the woman. The appeal court reduced the jail term of Michele Castaldo, who confessed to killing Olga Matei, a woman with whom he had been in a relationship for about one month, from 30 to 16 years, provoking widespread condemnation. The president of Bologna's appeal court said that "jealousy was not considered the reason for the mitigation", arguing that that killer's "unhappy life experiences", his "fear of abandonment" and the fact he needed psychiatric treatment had been taken into consideration. No emotional reaction can justify femicide, Premier Giuseppe Conte said Thursday commenting on the two sentences. "We must make clear, strongly, that NO EMOTIONAL REACTION, NO FEELING, HOWEVER INTENSE, can justify or lessen the gravity of a femicide," Conte said on Facebook. He said he felt "duty-bound" to join the public debate about the controversial sentences.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati