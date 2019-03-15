Ruby witness Imane Fadil dies, said was poisoned

Milan, March 15 - A Moroccan-origin model who was a key prosecution witness in the 'Ruby' underage prostitute trials involving ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi has died after claiming to have been poisoned. A murder probe has been opened, police said. Imane Fadil, 34, died March 1 at the Humanitas Clinic in Milan where she had ben admitted at the end of January. She told her relatives and lawyer that she was afraid she had been poisoned. Berlusconi was cleared of paying for sex with an underage prostitute after judges said he did not know Ruby was a minor. He has since been embroiled in cases of allegedly bribing witnesses to lie about the real nature of his bunga bunga sex parties.