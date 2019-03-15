Italy can't fall behind Salvini says on F35s

Naples, march 15 - Italy can't fall behind in alliances it has had for years, Deputy Premier and League leader Matteo Salvini said in relation to the purchase of F35 fighters on Friday. "As far as defence is concerned, I say Italy cannot remain behind," he said. "Italy cannot remain excluded from alliances it has belonged to for many years. Also because if Italy doesn't do it, England and France do it". The other deputy premier, 5-Star (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio on Friday again ruled out any "exchange" between the F35s and the Chinese Belt and Road (BRI) Initiative. The M5S is keen on the BRI but not keen on the F35s, while the League has the opposite stance.