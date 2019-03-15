Ukrainian MPs call for Toto Cutugno ban

Rome, March 15 - A group of Ukrainian MPs have demanded that secret services (SBU) chief Vasily Gritsak ban Italian singer Toto Cutugno from the country due to alleged pro-Russian positions. ANSA was told the news on Friday by one of the MPs who made the request, Viktor Romanyuk, confirming reports on Thursday that appeared in Economistua.com. Ukraine's culture ministry on Monday put Italian singer Albano Carrisi, better known by his stage name Al Bano, on its list of individuals considered a threat to national security. Al Bano and his ex-wife Romina Power were big in the Soviet Union in the 1980s and they are still popular in Russia.