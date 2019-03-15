Soccer: Juventus get Ajax in Champions League quarters

Woman gets 4 yrs for stabbing father
15 Marzo 2019
Rome, March 15 - Juventus will face Ajax in the Champions League quarterfinals after being drawn against the Dutch side in Friday's draw at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon. The Turin giants are in the last eight after Tuesday's epic 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the hat-trick that enabled them to reverse a 2-0 defeat from the away leg of the last-16 tie. Liverpool face Porto, Manchester City take on Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona are up against Manchester United in the other quarterfinals.
