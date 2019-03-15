Man strangles wife, kill self near Trapani

Trapani, March 15 - A man strangled his wife and killed himself with a knife in their home at Castelvetrano near Trapani on Friday. The couple were in the process of separating, police said. The bodies were found in Via Alcide De Gasperi after police came and opened the door. The deaths of Rosalia Lagumina, a 48-year-old housewife, and Luigi Damiani, a 60-year-old plumber, were a murder-suicide, police said.