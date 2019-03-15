36 mn in fake banknotes found near Naples

Woman gets 4 yrs for stabbing father
Naples
15 Marzo 2019
Naples, March 15 - Italian police on Friday found 36 million euros in counterfeit banknotes in an underground printing workshop at Pomigliano d'Arco near Naples. Two people were arrested. They were caught printing 50-euro banknotes. Police said the fake notes were virtually undetectable. "They would have fooled anyone," they said.
