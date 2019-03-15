Soccer: Napoli get Arsenal in Europa League QF

Rome, March 15 - Napoli got Arsenal in the draw for the quarterfinals of the Europa League on Friday. The first leg will be played at the San Paolo. The draw took place at UEFA's HQ in Nyon, Swizterland. Many thought Carlo Ancelotti's side were unlucky to be eliminated from this year's Champions League. Ancelotti said: "It's a tough challenge but very fascinating for us, for he club and our fans."