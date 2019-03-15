Venerdì 15 Marzo 2019 | 17:36

Naples
Italy can't fall behind Salvini says on F35s

Milan
Ruby witness Imane Fadil dies, said was poisoned

Milan
Ruby witness Imane Fadil dies, said was poisoned

Rome
Ukrainian MPs call for Toto Cutugno ban

Ancona
New Zealand attack serious alarm signal - Mattarella1

Trapani
Man strangles wife, kill self near Trapani

Naples
36 mn in fake banknotes found near Naples

Rome
Soccer: Napoli get Arsenal in Europa League QF

Rome
Jessica refusal spurred homicidal fury - sentence

Macerata
Traini lawyer condemns NZ shootings

Rome
Young people calling for climate action - Mattarella

BariLa decisione
Bari, anziana cadde in casa di riposo e morì: in 8 a processo

FoggiaIl caso
Appalti Ataf a Foggia: nuovamente respinte richieste d'arresto

MateraVerso il voto
Berlusconi in Basilicata: «Impossibile che qui non ci sia aeroporto»

Berlusconi in Basilicata: «Impossibile che qui non ci sia aeroporto»

 
LecceIl furto
Lecce, rubati mezzi per centinaia di migliaia di euro a una ditta: trovati nel Foggiano

HomeL'appello
Ex Ilva, i medici tarantini: «controllare giardinetti per tutelare bimbi»

HomeMaltrattamento di animali
Brindisi, trovati 6 cani rinchiusi in auto abbandonata: una denuncia

PotenzaIl fenomeno
Le case dei lucani all’asta un altro segno della crisi

BatCultura in pericolo
Trani, i libri di Palazzo Vischi assaliti dal degrado: «Bisogna salvarli»

Corruzione: 7 arresti a Taranto, anche ex presidente provincia Tamburrano

Taranto, ex presidente Tamburrano in carcere per le discariche «Soldi per campagna elettorale della moglie»

Potenza, sfondano una gioielleria a colpi di martello: ladri in fuga

Tre infarti e un'emorragia: in Veneto 34enne salentina muore dopo il parto

Rutigliano, scoppia rissa tra gruppo di albanesi: ferito un giovane

Rutigliano, rissa in strada a colpi d'ascia e pistola tra albanesi: 6 arresti

Matita appuntita sulla sedia in classe, studente operato

Terlizzi, rubarono ad anziano auto con cane: Chicco è stato ritrovato

Terlizzi, rubarono ad anziano auto con cane a bordo: Chicco è tornato a casa

Per la prima volta all'Ospedale Perinei tecnica innovativa contro morbo di Crohn

Bari, gli studenti in piazza contro i cambiamenti climatici

Bari, oltre 6mila studenti in piazza contro i cambiamenti climatici: 
«Siamo tutti con Greta Thunberg» FT/VD

Sciopero ambiente a Bari:«Non c'è un pianeta B» ecco la carica dei 6mila studenti

Giornate del Fai: in Basilicata previste 90 aperture straordinarie

Ancona

New Zealand attack serious alarm signal - Mattarella1

President refers to references written on killer's guns

(see related) Ancona, March 15 - President Sergio Mattarella said Friday that the Christchurch terror attack on two mosques was "an extremely serious signal of alarm". Speaking at the opening of the academic year of the Università Politecnica delle Marche in Ancona, the president referred to names of figures the killer wrote on his guns. These included Luca Traini, an Italian right-wing extremist who was jailed for 12 years for shooting and wounding six African migrants in the central city of Macerata last year, and Sebastiano Venier, the Doge of Venice who defeated the Turks at the Battle of Lepanto during the Fourth Ottoman-Venetian War (1570-1573). "They killed dozens of defenceless Muslims who were praying," Mattarella said. "They put some names on the weapons, including that of Luca Traini, who shot at every immigrant he came across a few months ago in Macerata, and the name of Canadian who killed people in a mosque. "Wiping out history wipes out the civilization that history has built. It is the danger we have before us. "Islamic terrorism... should be fought with attentive prevention, the activities of the police and the judiciary, and the power of the law. "It is necessary to reject the preaching of hate and confrontation that hits innocent people on all sides".

