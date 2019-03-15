Traini lawyer condemns NZ shootings

Macerata, March 15 - The lawyer of Luca Traini, an Italian neo-Fascist who shot and wounded several migrants in a revenge shooting in Macerata last year, on Friday condemned the mosque shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand that have killed 49 people. "It's really dramatic what happened in New Zealand," said Giancarlo Giulianelli. "With me also Luca Traini condemns this cruel attack. We are also stunned by the reference to Traini on the shooter's guns. There's no link. The mother of imbeciles is always pregnant in all countries in the world".