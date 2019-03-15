Jessica refusal spurred homicidal fury - sentence

Rome, March 15 - 19-year-old Jessica Foaro's refusal to play erotic games sparked the "homicidal fury" of tramdriver Alessandro Garlaschi who got life for stabbing her 85 times to death and trying to burn her body in her Milan flat in February 2018, the explanation of the sentence said Friday. Garlaschi was found guilty of a "lucid criminal intention" that then "exploded in all its brutal violence" when the young woman refused to play sex games, the sentence said. On December 14 a judge in a fast-track trial sentenced Garlaschi to life for Foaro's murder. Faoro was stabbed at her home in Milan's Via Brioschi.