Young people calling for climate action - Mattarella

Rome, March 15 - President Sergio Mattarella said Friday's marches for the climate showed that young people were urging authorities to take urgent action to save the planet. "Many young people are reminding everyone and asking everyone, and above all the institutions, to act to defend the climate and the earth's environment," he said. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets across Italy on Friday to protest against the lack of government action against climate change as part of an international 'climate strike'.