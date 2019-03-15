'Dickheads' put faith in the govt - Berlusconi

Woman gets 4 yrs for stabbing father
15 Marzo 2019
Matera, March 15 - The one in two Italians who still have faith in the 5-Star-League government are "dickheads", centre-right opposition Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi said Friday. "Italians, look in the mirror and ask yourselves: 'Am I a dickhead or an intelligent person?', he said on the election stump in Basilicata. "Answer: 'You're a dickhead'," said the former three-time premier. "One Italian in two still has faith in this government, they're numbers that make my head spin," said the FI leader.
