2 life terms for Milan murder, robbery spree

Milan, March 15 - Two Moroccans aged 29 and 31 got life Friday for a robbery spree and murder in and near Milan last April. Abdenachemi Amass and Saad Otmani were found guilty of injuring two men at Cinisello Balsamo during two robberies, attacking two young foreign women and stabbing one to rob her cellphone and then, near Milan central station, killing 22-year-old Bangladeshi waiter Samsul Haque. The pair were convicted in a fast-track trial.