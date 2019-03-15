Brazilians handed me over to Italians - Battisti

Woman gets 4 yrs for stabbing father
15 Marzo 2019
Milan, March 15 - Brazilian police handed former terrorist Cesare Battisti over to Italian police after a "row" on the airplane staircase for a flight from Bolivia to Brazil last year, Battisti said in his first statement from Oristano jail. Battisti, who is wanted to serve life terms for four murders in the Years of Lead, said he had gone to Bolivia "for a book project". He said "the Italians didn't show me any kind of document". Brazil agreed to extradite Battisti after years living there. He had previously been a crime writer in France.
