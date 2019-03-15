Alimony awarded to lesbian in Italian legal first

Pordenone, March 15 - Alimony has been awarded to the 'weaker" partner in a lesbian civil union in a legal first in Italy, sources said Friday. A Pordenone court awarded the regular 'divorce cheque' to one of two women whose relationship began in 2013 and who got a civil union two years ago under Italy's new law. The better-off woman will pay 350 euros a month to to the worse-off one.