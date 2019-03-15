TELT calls for TAV tenders published1 (3)

Woman gets 4 yrs for stabbing father
Turin
15 Marzo 2019
Turin, March 15 - The calls for tenders for the Turin-Lyon high-speed rail (TAV) link by the TELT company were published in the European Gazette on Friday. The estimated cost of the work is 2.3 billion euros. The TELT tender calls are for the base tunnel for the major new link, which is opposed by the 5-Star Movement (M5S) but backed by its government partner, the League.
