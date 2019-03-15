Husband, wife found dead near Trapani

Woman gets 4 yrs for stabbing father
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Berlusconi in Basilicata: «Impossibile che non ci sia aeroporto». «Hai fiducia in Governo? Sei un cogl***e»
Trapani
15 Marzo 2019
Trapani, March 15 - A husband and wife who were in the process of separating were found dead in their home at Castelvetrano near Trapani on Friday. "No hypothesis has been ruled out," said police. The bodies were found in Via Alcide De Gasperi after police came and opened the door. The deaths of Rosalia Lagumina, a 48-year-old housewife, and Luigi Damiani, a 60-year-old plumber, may have been a murder-suicide, police said.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su