Husband, wife found dead near Trapani

Trapani, March 15 - A husband and wife who were in the process of separating were found dead in their home at Castelvetrano near Trapani on Friday. "No hypothesis has been ruled out," said police. The bodies were found in Via Alcide De Gasperi after police came and opened the door. The deaths of Rosalia Lagumina, a 48-year-old housewife, and Luigi Damiani, a 60-year-old plumber, may have been a murder-suicide, police said.