Traini's name on New Zealand massacre gun - report

Rome, March 15 - 'Luca Traini' was written on one of the machine guns used for Friday's terrorist attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, Australian site News.com.au reported. Traini is an Italian right-wing extremist who was jailed for 12 years for shooting and wounding six African migrants in the central city of Macerata last year in 'revenge' for the murder and dismemberment of a Roman woman allegedly by a Nigerian drug pusher. Forty-nine people were killed and at least 20 injured in Friday's attacks. The New Zealand Herald said the killer is Brenton Tarrant, a 28-year-old Australian. Media reported that Traini's name was one of several written on the guns the killer used.