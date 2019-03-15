Pope saddened by New Zealand mosque shootings

Vatican City, March 15 - Pope Francis expressed the pain he felt about the New Zealand mosque shootings in a telegram of condolences sent on his behalf by Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin on Friday. "His Holiness Pope Francis was deeply saddened to learn of the injury and loss of life caused by the senseless acts of violence at two Mosques in Christchurch, and he assures all New Zealanders, and in particular the Muslim community, of his heartfelt solidarity in the wake of these attacks," the telegram read. "Mindful of the efforts of the security and emergency personnel in this difficult situation, His Holiness prays for the healing of the injured, the consolation of those who grieve the loss of their loved ones, and for all affected by this tragedy. "Commending those who have died to the loving mercy of Almighty God, Pope Francis invokes the divine blessings of comfort and strength upon the nation".