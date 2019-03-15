New Zealand attack: Conte blasts 'unacceptable hate' (2)

Rome, March 15 - Premier Giuseppe Conte expressed dismay at Friday's terrorist attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in which at least 49 people were killed. "Shocked at what happened in New Zealand," Conte said via Twitter. "My condolences for the victims and my thoughts are with the wounded of the cowardly attacks in #Christchurch. Defenceless people hit while they were in a place of prayer. Any form of intolerance, hatred and violence is unacceptable".