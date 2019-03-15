New Zealand attack: Conte blasts 'unacceptable hate' (2)

Domenica 17 Marzo 2019 | 19:27

Florence
Woman gets 4 yrs for stabbing father

Trieste
Fedriga affirms pro-vax after attacks by Burioni supporters

Naples
Salvini says Islamic extremism only kind worth attention

Rome
NZ copycat risk in Italy - police

Rome
Moavero meets US envoy Eisenberg

Rome
Italy to sign Silk Road memorandum says Conte

Rome
F35 dossier in Conte's hands - defence sources

Rome
Ukrainian MPs call for Toto Cutugno ban

Rome
Top court PG slams 'moralistic' sentences

Rome
Soccer:Quagliarella returns, Zanioli in for qualifiers

Naples
Italy can't fall behind Salvini says on F35s

Bari, l'attesa è finalmente finitaparte il rush finale del campionato

parte il rush finale del campionato

 

LecceSuonando il clacson
Lecce: mette in fuga 2 uomini che stavano pestando un terzo, eroica docente universitaria

FoggiaNel Foggiano
Lucera, giornalista minacciato su Facebook, solidarietà OdG e Assostampa

BrindisiAl rione Bozzano
Brindisi, disoccupata 20enne salvata mentre tenta lanciarsi dal ponte

BariLa polemica
Gioia, segretario Lega: controllare case "certe razze". Poi si corregge: un errore

GdM MultimediaIl comizio
Melfi, Salvini a contestatori: «Siete 10 sfigati, partigiani si rivolterebbero nella tomba»

BatIl caso
Trani, i 65 anni della Lampara festeggiati dai vandali: il locale resta chiuso

MateraA rotondella
Rubava bancomat ad anziana, prelevava e lo rimetteva a posto: 32enne arrestato nel Materano

TarantoPresi dalla Polizia
Taranto, rubavano nei market e rivendevano sulle bancarelle: due arresti

Comincia su un treno la morte del Sud

Potenza, sfondano una gioielleria a colpi di martello: ladri in fuga

Berlusconi in Basilicata: «Impossibile che qui non ci sia aeroporto»

Caso Bellomo, parla ex corsista: «Erano tutte infatuate di lui»

Melfi, Salvini a contestatori: «Siete 10 sfigati, partigiani si rivolterebbero nella tomba»

Morto Mario Marenco, re della comicità con Arbore, era nato a Foggia

Salvini: «Nel Potentino le vittime hanno ancora paura dell'usura»

Brindisi, disoccupata 20enne salvata mentre tenta lanciarsi dal ponte

Bari, ricomprata la bici rubata a Omaro, il rider della Guinea

Rome

New Zealand attack: Conte blasts 'unacceptable hate' (2)

Italian premier calls mosque shootings cowardly

Rome, March 15 - Premier Giuseppe Conte expressed dismay at Friday's terrorist attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in which at least 49 people were killed. "Shocked at what happened in New Zealand," Conte said via Twitter. "My condolences for the victims and my thoughts are with the wounded of the cowardly attacks in #Christchurch. Defenceless people hit while they were in a place of prayer. Any form of intolerance, hatred and violence is unacceptable".

