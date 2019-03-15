Inflation rate 1% in February - ISTAT

Rome, March 15 - ISTAT said Friday that Italy's annual inflation rate was 1% in February. The national statistics agency revised down the figure after putting the February inflation rate at 1.1% in its flash estimate. Nevertheless, this still made for increase from the 0.9% inflation rate posted the previous month. ISTAT said that, in month-on-month terms, its consumer-price index was up 0.1% in February with respect to January.