Industrial turnover, orders up in January

Rome, March 15 - After falling in December, Italian industrial turnover recovered in January, increasing 3.1% with respect to the previous month and 0.6% in year-on-year terms, ISTAT said on Friday. The national statistics agency said the rises were "driven by the foreign market". The agency reported that industrial orders were up 1.8% in January compared to December. However, orders were down 1.2% with respect to January 2018.