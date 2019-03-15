Italian brands win with Silk Road initiative - Di Maio

Rome, March 15 - Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said Friday that signing up for China's infrastructure initiative to create a sort of modern Silk Road will boost Italy's sovereignty rather than reduce it. "Today the Made in Italy brand wins," Di Maio said after a meeting with Premier Giuseppe Conte and other senior government figures. "Italy has decided to be more sovereign with the Belt and Road Initiative. "It is not a political agreement with China but a trade opportunity. "Indeed, the United States remains our main ally and NATO is our natural home. "This is a surge forward by Italy, a change of pace towards the future".