State ordered to pay damages to soldier who got hepatitis

Rome, March 15 - A Catania court has ordered the health ministry to compensate a soldier who was infected with chronic hepatitis prior to leaving on a mission abroad due to the vaccination technique used. The soldier's lawyer, Silvio Vignera, said that the ministry would have to pay him about 3 million euros. The legal advisor to the judge said in the report that the vaccine itself was safe but that multiple doses in a short period and without proper medical supervision was the problem.