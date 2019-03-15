Italy to sign Silk Road memorandum - Conte

Woman gets 4 yrs for stabbing father
Rome
15 Marzo 2019
Rome, March 15 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Friday confirmed that his government intends to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Chinese government for its Belt and Road Initiative. The huge infrastructure plan aims to create a sort of modern Silk Road, with rail, road and port projects. "Yes, the memorandum will be signed," Conte said. "The memorandum is a non-binding framework agreement. It is not an international accord".
