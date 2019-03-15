Thousands take to Italian streets demanding climate action

Domenica 17 Marzo 2019 | 19:21

Bari, l'attesa è finalmente finitaparte il rush finale del campionato

Bari, l'attesa è finalmente finita
parte il rush finale del campionato

 

Lecce
Lecce: mette in fuga 2 uomini che stavano pestando un terzo, eroica docente universitaria

Lecce: mette in fuga 2 uomini che stavano pestando un terzo, eroica docente universitaria

 
Foggia
Lucera, giornalista minacciato su Facebook, solidarietà OdG e Assostampa

Lucera, giornalista minacciato su Facebook, solidarietà OdG e Assostampa

 
Brindisi
Brindisi, disoccupata 20enne salvata mentre tenta lanciarsi dal ponte

Brindisi, disoccupata 20enne salvata mentre tenta lanciarsi dal ponte

 
Bari
Gioia, segretario Lega: controllare case "certe razze". Poi si corregge: un errore

Gioia, segretario Lega: controllare case "certe razze". Poi si corregge: un errore

 
Melfi
Melfi, Salvini a contestatori: «Siete 10 sfigati, partigiani si rivolterebbero nella tomba»

Melfi, Salvini a contestatori: «Siete 10 sfigati, partigiani si rivolterebbero nella tomba»

 
Trani
Trani, i 65 anni della Lampara festeggiati dai vandali: il locale resta chiuso

Trani, i 65 anni della Lampara festeggiati dai vandali: il locale resta chiuso

 
Matera
Rubava bancomat ad anziana, prelevava e lo rimetteva a posto: 32enne arrestato nel Materano

Rubava bancomat ad anziana, prelevava e lo rimetteva a posto: 32enne arrestato nel Materano

 
Taranto
Taranto, rubavano nei market e rivendevano sulle bancarelle: due arresti

Taranto, rubavano nei market e rivendevano sulle bancarelle: due arresti

 
Comincia su un treno la morte del Sud

Comincia su un treno la morte del Sud

Potenza, sfondano una gioielleria a colpi di martello: ladri in fuga

Potenza, sfondano una gioielleria a colpi di martello: ladri in fuga

Berlusconi in Basilicata: «Impossibile che qui non ci sia aeroporto»

Berlusconi in Basilicata: «Impossibile che non ci sia aeroporto». «Hai fiducia in Governo? Sei un cogl***e»

Caso Bellomo, parla ex corsista: «Erano tutte infatuate di lui»

Caso Bellomo, parla ex corsista: «Erano tutte infatuate di lui»

Melfi, Salvini a contestatori: «Siete 10 sfigati, partigiani si rivolterebbero nella tomba»

Melfi, Salvini a contestatori: «Siete 10 sfigati, partigiani si rivolterebbero nella tomba»

Melfi, Salvini a contestatori: «Siete 10 sfigati, partigiani si rivolterebbero nella tomba»

Melfi, Salvini a contestatori: «Siete 10 sfigati, partigiani si rivolterebbero nella tomba»

Morto Mario Marenco, re della comicità con Arbore, era nato a Foggia

Morto Mario Marenco, re della comicità con Arbore, era nato a Foggia

Salvini: «Nel Potentino le vittime hanno ancora paura dell'usura»

Salvini: «Nel Potentino le vittime hanno ancora paura dell'usura»

Brindisi, disoccupata 20enne salvata mentre tenta lanciarsi dal ponte

Brindisi, disoccupata 20enne salvata mentre tenta lanciarsi dal ponte

Bari, ricomprata la bici rubata a Omaro, il rider della Guinea

Bari, ricomprata la bici rubata a Omaro, il rider della Guinea

Rome

Thousands take to Italian streets demanding climate action

Demonstrations are stimulus to move forward, says Premier Conte

Thousands take to Italian streets demanding climate action

Rome, March 15 - Tens of thousands of people took to the streets across Italy on Friday to protest against the lack of government action against climate change as part of an international 'climate strike'. In Milan, placards raised high by students had 'Friday for Future' and 'No time left' written in English on them. One of the large banners in Italian called on governments to "act, time is running out. Today we are protesting in 182 squares in Italy to call for one thing only: to have a future". Other students had written "why should we study for a future when there will not be any". Organizers said that, as of mid-morning, some 30,000 people were taking part in the march in Milan alone. Tens of thousands were doing in the same in other cities. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte wrote on his Facebook page that "climate change is a crucial challenge for the safeguarding the future of our planet. Heads of state and government not only have the moral obligation to listen to the cries of alarm being raised today from every corner of the world, they must also take concrete steps. Apathy would be an unforgivable, historic sin." He added that his government sees climate change as "one of the most important challenges we are facing and that the new European Commission will be called upon to face." Conte said that "we still have a long way to go" but that "the presence of thousands of young people in the streets gives us more stimulus to move forward".

