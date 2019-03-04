Girl in Recanati crash regains consciousness

I esteem Orban, EU vote will say who's right - Salvini
04 Marzo 2019
Ancona, March 4 - A 10-year-old girl injured in a car crash that killed her father and father's partner at Porto Recanati on Sunday has regained consciousness, hospital sources said Monday. The woman's eight-year-old son's condition was said to be stable. A drunk Moroccan allegedly crashed into the car at the Marche coastal town killing the two adults and injuring the two children. He has been charged with vehicular homicide.
