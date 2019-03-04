Lunedì 04 Marzo 2019 | 16:08

Rome
I esteem Orban, EU vote will say who's right - Salvini

Rome
'A**hole' with drug record in Recanati crash-Salvini

Rome
Don't lose 'patrimony' of Milan anti-racist march - ANPI

Vatican City
Orlandi family wants Vatican tomb opened

Vatican City
Pope to open Pius XII archives in 2020

Milan
Mother gets 8,200 euros after father kills daughter

Rome
Anti-migrant Carnival float draws flak

Rome
Navigator problem weighs on income success - unions

Kvitfjell
Skiing: Paris wins downhill, SuperG in Norway

Turin
Di Maio presents national innovation fund in Turin

Rome
Navigator problem weighs on income success - unions

SERIE D
Bari calcio: contro il Messina non ci saranno Brienza e Feola

LecceLa tragedia in vacanza
Travolti da un'autocisterna in Thailandia: fidanzati salentini muoiono sul colpo

MateraIl riconoscimento
Matera al primo posto in classifica tra le mete AirBnb

FoggiaLe dichiarazioni
Cerignola, il sindaco su Fb: «Lo Stato non vede l'ora di arrestarmi»

BatNel Nordbarese
Deruba anziano sul treno: 26enne rumena arrestata a Barletta

HomeIl caso
Bari, impedito ingresso a studente in biblioteca perché nero: è protesta

Homesanità
De Bartolomeo e Canonico vincono l’appalto per l’ospedale di Taranto

Travolti da un'autocisterna in Thailandia: fidanzati salentini muoiono sul colpo

Gazzetta, dal 2 marzo stop pubblicazioni. I giornalisti: niente risposte dai commissari

Gazzetta, dal 3 marzo non sarà in edicola. I giornalisti: sciopero ad oltranza. La lettera: «Stanchi di essere umiliati»

Da Berlusconi a Salvini, ecco la calata dei big in Basilicata

Carnevale di Putignano, Antonio Decaro nominato «Gran cornuto 2019»

Bari, la diretta della conferenza stampa dei giornalisti della Gazzetta

Ancona

Girl in Recanati crash regains consciousness

Boy's condition stable after crash 'caused by Moroccan man'

Girl in Recanati crash regains consciousness

Ancona, March 4 - A 10-year-old girl injured in a car crash that killed her father and father's partner at Porto Recanati on Sunday has regained consciousness, hospital sources said Monday. The woman's eight-year-old son's condition was said to be stable. A drunk Moroccan allegedly crashed into the car at the Marche coastal town killing the two adults and injuring the two children. He has been charged with vehicular homicide.

