Cagliari
Cagliari
Cagliari
Rome
Rome
Rome
Rome
Cagliari
Rome
Rome
Milan
PotenzaMaltempo
PhotoNewsL'iniziativa
BariTrasporti
MateraMatera 2019
BrindisiA Francavilla Fontana
LecceLa scoperta
Foggiatempi del disagio
HomeAtti vandalici
Bari,centrodestra sceglie xxxxx come candidato sindaco. «Ora Decaro a casa»L'assalto dei 15mila alla Fiera

Il progetto segreto? Abbandonare il Mezzogiorno

Taranto, blitz antimafia: 30 ordinanze contro clan dedito a droga, rapine e banconote false

Bari, centrodestra alle urne per scegliere lo sfidante di Decaro

Taranto, Mattarella premia il baby genio Bungaro: tra i 29 nuovi Alfieri della Repubblica

Bari,centrodestra sceglie xxxxx come candidato sindaco. «Ora Decaro a casa»L'assalto dei 15mila alla Fiera

"Ludo", l'anima biancorossavolata via a soli 18 anni

Di Rella vince le primarie: «Ecco come manderò a casa Decaro»

Vento gelido e fiocchi di neve: giù le temperature nel Barese

Primarie Bari e Foggia, Emiliano: «Puglia respinge orda leghista»

Cagliari

Govt won't be affected says Di Maio, Salvini says 6-0 over PD

Centre right on course to win Sardinia

Cagliari, February 25 - Centre-right candidate Christian Solinas was ahead after the results of about half of the ballot sections came in on Monday following Sunday's regional elections in Sardinia. Solinas had over 47% of the vote after the count at 930 of the 1,840 sections, followed by centre-left candidate Massimo Zedda with about 33% - 14% behind. Francesco Desogus of the 5-Star Movement (M5S) was third with around 11%. This compared with 33% at last year's general election. The turnout for Sunday's vote was 53.75%, up slightly with respect to the regional elections on the island in 2014. Premier Giuseppe Conte and Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio both said Monday that the outcome of Sunday's regional elections in Sardinia will not affect central government. Di Maio's 5-Star Movement (M5S) looks set to come a distant third while Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's League is set to help a centre-right alliance win the vote on the island. The League and M5S were rivals until they teamed up to form a coalition government after last year's general election. Salvini's party continues to run with its traditional centre-right allies in local and regional elections. The M5S, which also fared badly in recent regional elections in Abruzzo, continues to run alone. "We must not emphasize the role of regional elections," Conte said on the fringes of the EU-Arab League summit in Sharm El Sheikh. "They are important for Sardinia and they give some electoral food for thought but I do not think consequences for the national government can derive from it". Labour and Industry Minister Di Maio echoed those sentiments, but said the party needed a shake-up in the light of recent poor performances. "Nothing changes for the government," he said. "I don't see any problems. "Obviously we don't have the official figures but we are positive because, for the first time, we are going to have regional councillors in Sardinia". But he stressed "we will go ahead with reorganisation and between today and tomorrow there will be important news for the Movement. "The reorganisation will help us cover more ground and respond to citizens' needs. "It won't ne a lightning process, it will be an important process that will help the Movement get stronger". Di Maio said among the ingredients would be weighing alliances with local civic lists, ending the movement's tradition of never teaming up with other forces. League leader Salvini said that "from the general election to today if there is one sure thing it is that out of six electoral consultations, the League wins 6-0 against the Democratic Party (PD). "Also in Sardinia, after Friuli, Molise, Trento, Bolzano and Abruzzo, the citizens have chosen to let the League govern. "And like in Abruzzo, in Sardinia too it is the first time we have run in the regional elections." photo: Solinas

