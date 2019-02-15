Parliament should have key role in autonomy debate-Fico

Naples, February 15 - Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico said Friday that parliament should have a big say on whether, and to what degree, some regions should be allowed to have greater autonomy. Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna are bidding to have greater control, but critics have said that the drive for more autonomy could be to the detriment of other regions, above all, less wealthy ones in the south. Deputy Premier, Interior Minister and League leader Matteo Salvini is said to be ready to support the three regions' bids for greater autonomy in the cabinet, but his coalition partners in the 5-Star Movement (M5S) are reportedly concerned about the danger this would create "top flight and second-tier citizens". "As Speaker of the House, I say that it is important, extremely important, for parliament to have a central role in the question of autonomy," Fico, an M5S member, said as he arrived in Naples for a conference on this issue organized by trade union CISL. "It cannot have a marginal role regarding such an important thing. "The fair distribution of resources is in our Constitution". Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala, meanwhile, said there was too much confusion and argued the process should be put on ice until things are clearer. "I have to confess that I don't understand exactly what we are talking about," Sala said in a video posted on Facebook. "This autonomy is shrouded in mystery so my appeal is a simple one - stop and let's talk".