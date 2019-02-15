Venerdì 15 Febbraio 2019 | 13:36

Rome
Export growth dropped sharply in 2018 - ISTAT

Maranello
F1: Ferrari presents 2019 race car - the SF90

Rome
Audit Court lashes out at 'endemic absenteeism'

Naples
Parliament should have key role in autonomy debate-Fico

Rome
Soccer: Napoli, Inter win in Europa League

Avezzano
'People in rubble' after explosion at Avezzano

Rome
'Ndrangheta fugitive Strangio captured

Paris
French ambassador to Rome returning Friday

Venice
Veneto mulls prostitute register

Rome
Cops suicide observatory set up

Milan
Bossi in intensive care after fainting

TarantoDenunce
Nel circolo privato furto di elettricità e 6 slot machine abusive: sequestri a Taranto

PotenzaNel potentino
Francavilla in Sinni, crolla tetto di casa, madre e figlio in ospedale, uomo ancora sotto le macerie

BrindisiProvoca il cancro
Al Perrino in anatomia patologica è allarme formaldeide

LecceNuove accuse
Ugento: Roberta, uccisa 20 anni fa, forse fu molestata

FoggiaDopo un litigio
Foggia, accoltellano gambiano: 2 arresti, un minorenne denunciato

BatSanità
Andria, uomo di 67 anni dona rene e cornee

BariIl provvedimento
Altamura, vietato sparare coriandoli dopo il «Sì»

MateraA Matera
Si ferì alla festa patronale, per il Tribunale non ha diritto a risarcimento

Fiocco azzurro a Cerignola: diventa papà alla veneranda età di 93 anni

Savasta aveva lo stipendio pignorato per la mega-masseria di Bisceglie

«Non accettava la fine della relazione»: così la ex amante ha fatto uccidere il netturbino

Terremoto nel mare al largo di Brindisi avvertito in tutto il Salento: tanta paura, nessun danno

Aids a Lecce: è allarme tra i giovani un nuovo contagio a settimana

Fiocco azzurro a Cerignola: diventa papà alla veneranda età di 93 anni

Negramaro, Lele a sorpresa sul palco per la prima data del tour

Salvini a Bari, corteo antifascista per la visita del ministro

San Valentino, Bari festeggia ballando in Largo Albicocca

Il giornalismo italiano si schiera con i lavoratori della «Gazzetta»

Naples

Constitution calls for fair distribution of resources- Speaker

Naples, February 15 - Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico said Friday that parliament should have a big say on whether, and to what degree, some regions should be allowed to have greater autonomy. Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna are bidding to have greater control, but critics have said that the drive for more autonomy could be to the detriment of other regions, above all, less wealthy ones in the south. Deputy Premier, Interior Minister and League leader Matteo Salvini is said to be ready to support the three regions' bids for greater autonomy in the cabinet, but his coalition partners in the 5-Star Movement (M5S) are reportedly concerned about the danger this would create "top flight and second-tier citizens". "As Speaker of the House, I say that it is important, extremely important, for parliament to have a central role in the question of autonomy," Fico, an M5S member, said as he arrived in Naples for a conference on this issue organized by trade union CISL. "It cannot have a marginal role regarding such an important thing. "The fair distribution of resources is in our Constitution". Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala, meanwhile, said there was too much confusion and argued the process should be put on ice until things are clearer. "I have to confess that I don't understand exactly what we are talking about," Sala said in a video posted on Facebook. "This autonomy is shrouded in mystery so my appeal is a simple one - stop and let's talk".

