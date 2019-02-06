Civil Protection dept to get 2mn from M5S MPs - Di Maio

Rome, February 6 - Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday that Italy's Civil Protection department will get two million euros raised from lawmakers for his 5-Star Movement all 'giving back' a chunk of their salaries. "Today we are keeping another promise to the Italian people," Di Maio told a press conference in the Lower House. "The slogan of our campaign is 'if we say it, we do it'. We raised two million euros by taking away money from the salaries of all the M5S parliamentarians in just a few months and we are making it available to the Civil Protection department". He said Liguria, Friuli-Venezia Giulia and Sicily will get the money for reconstruction after floods hit those regions. "It is necessary to being back a little confidence among citizens in the institutions," Di Maio said. "In total 100 million euros have been given back to the State by (M5S) parliamentarians and local councillors. And no one obliges our members to give back the money".