Mercoledì 06 Febbraio 2019 | 16:53

Rome
Gun that paralysed swimmer found

Rome
Carabinieri general probed for Cucchi cover-up

Rome
Venezuela: Guaidò asks for Salvini, Di Maio meeting

Milan
Parish 'educator' nabbed for abusing 3 kids

Sanremo
Sanremo song fest wins almost half of audience share

Rome
Gun that paralysed swimmer found

Aare
Skiing: Paris wins world championship Super-G

Beirut
Daesh still serious threat says Conte in Baghdad

Modena
Charred woman's body found in Modena

Rome
Civil Protection dept to get 2mn from M5S MPs - Di Maio

Aare
Skiing: Paris wins world Super-G

Blocca il traffico per un gelato: rissa a S.M. al Bagno

Truffava cittadini extracomunitari: arrestato avvocato a Taranto

Informatica. studente di Maratea vince sfida mondiale per un algoritmo innovativo

Bombe a Foggia, operazione Polizia, Carabinieri e GdF: arresti

Botte ai bimbi autistici a Noicattaro: scarcerate 3 educatrici

Gazzetta, proclamati altri 3 giorni di sciopero

«Pagati i fornitori e non gli stipendi»

De Carolis, uno scrittore con le stelletteDebutta alla Camera il libro sulla mala barese

Debutta alla Camera il libro sulla mala barese

Tentò di uccidere moglie, si è tolto la vita in carcere

Bullismo tocca 1 italiano su 2, i giovani temono i social

Bullismo tocca 1 italiano su 2, i giovani temono i social

EGO - Allievi al Festival leccese

Concorso per giovanissimi in Sala, la gara (prova scritta e orale) a Lecce

Rome

Civil Protection dept to get 2mn from M5S MPs - Di Maio

Deputy premier says anti-establishment group keeps its pledges

Rome, February 6 - Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday that Italy's Civil Protection department will get two million euros raised from lawmakers for his 5-Star Movement all 'giving back' a chunk of their salaries. "Today we are keeping another promise to the Italian people," Di Maio told a press conference in the Lower House. "The slogan of our campaign is 'if we say it, we do it'. We raised two million euros by taking away money from the salaries of all the M5S parliamentarians in just a few months and we are making it available to the Civil Protection department". He said Liguria, Friuli-Venezia Giulia and Sicily will get the money for reconstruction after floods hit those regions. "It is necessary to being back a little confidence among citizens in the institutions," Di Maio said. "In total 100 million euros have been given back to the State by (M5S) parliamentarians and local councillors. And no one obliges our members to give back the money".

