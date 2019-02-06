Mercoledì 06 Febbraio 2019 | 12:20

Vatican City
Dialogue with Islam key for peace - pope

Terni
I'll sue those who talk of Diciotti-TAV deal - Salvini

Udine
Skier killed in avalanche in Friuli

Rome
Prosecutors ask to shelve Battisti arrival case

Sanremo
Sanremo song fest wins almost half of audience share

Vibo Valentia
Two arrested for murder in case linked to pedophilia

Naples
Soccer: Hamsik set to leave Napoli for China

Cagliari
ENAC official worked as tour guide while off sick

New York
FCA recalls 537,876 Rams in US

Aboard the papal plane
Working on sex abuse of nuns says pope

Rome
Di Maio sees Yellow Jackets, 'joint battles'

Blocca il traffico per un gelato: rissa a S.M. al Bagno

Truffava cittadini extracomunitari: arrestato avvocato a Taranto

Bombe a Foggia, operazione Polizia, Carabinieri e GdF: arresti

Informatica. studente di Maratea vince sfida mondiale per un algoritmo innovativo

Botte ai bimbi autistici a Noicattaro: scarcerate 3 educatrici

Gazzetta, proclamati altri 3 giorni di sciopero

Botte ai bimbi autistici a Noicattaro: scarcerate 3 educatrici

Truffava cittadini extracomunitari: arrestato avvocato a Taranto

Bari, sequestrate aree vicino palazzo ex Inpdap per contaminazione ambientale

«Siamo tutti Megane», a Bari il presidio per la studentessa picchiata dall'ex

Udine

Skier killed in avalanche in Friuli

47-year-old's body found by rescuers overnight

Udine, February 6 - Rescuers have found the body of a 47-year-old skier who was hit by an avalanche in mountains in the northeastern region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia on Tuesday, sources said. The body of the man, from Forni Avoltri, near Udine, was found overnight. A search operation was launched after the man's mother reported that he had failed to come back from a solo skiing expedition.

