Skier killed in avalanche in Friuli

Udine, February 6 - Rescuers have found the body of a 47-year-old skier who was hit by an avalanche in mountains in the northeastern region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia on Tuesday, sources said. The body of the man, from Forni Avoltri, near Udine, was found overnight. A search operation was launched after the man's mother reported that he had failed to come back from a solo skiing expedition.