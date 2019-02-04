Lunedì 04 Febbraio 2019 | 13:33

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome

Toninelli wants A22 highway managed by state

Minister announces inspection after weekend chaos

Toninelli wants A22 highway managed by state

Rome, February 4 - Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said Monday he wants the State to completely take over management of the A22 highway, which includes the Brenner Pass at the Italian border with Austria, after chaos ensued at the weekend following an avalanche that closed part of the highway in both directions on Friday and long traffic delays due to snow. However, Luigi Olivieri, president of the company that manages the A22, said an accord for state management was already signed in 2016. South Tyrol Governor Arno Kompatscher said it was his idea for the State to take over management of the A22 back in 2014, with then-governor of Trentino, Ugo Rossi, and transport minister at the time, Graziano Delrio. Forza Italia MP Michaela Biancofiore said the A22 is already 81% publicly owned. Toninelli announced an "inspection" to ensure the highway concessioner "adequately" ensured safety, and denounced what he called "outrageous and unjustified dividends" taken in by the concessioner.

